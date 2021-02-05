Communications and Outreach Assistant (Student Position)

The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy is looking for a student (Harvard undergraduate or graduate student) to work 10 hours per week on outreach and communications efforts for the Center. This is an opportunity for students interested in journalism, communications, public relations, or alumni relations to get hands on experience producing content and outreach materials, and organizing communications with a group of prominent alumni fellows.

Duties include:

Alumni Fellows Outreach:

The Shorenstein Center fellows program brings prominent journalists, public policy practitioners, and academics working at the intersection of media, politics, and public policy, to the Kennedy School to conduct original research and participate in activities at the school. Our Alumni Fellows network includes nearly 300 former fellows, many of whom are working at the top of their respective fields. The Outreach & Communications Assistant will help to:

Produce a monthly Alumni Fellows newsletter

Monitoring news alerts and cataloguing accomplishments, publications, and other news about our alumni fellows

Interviewing and writing short profiles about current and former fellows

Working with Center staff to curate new Shorenstein Center research and events that would be of interest to alumni fellows

Creating the monthly newsletter using Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Maintain Fellows database and bios

Creating and updating alumni fellows’ records with current employment, contact, and area of expertise information, and other notes

Updating Former Fellows bios on the Shorenstein Center website with new relevant publication or employment information.

Center Communications:

Work with the Communications Director to curate a What We’re Reading list for the Center, gathering links from researchers and faculty across the center. They will publish the list regularly via our website, email, and social media.

Assist with creating and editing content on the Shorenstein Center website. Content includes “in the news” updates about center staff, fellows, faculty, and research; and updating and creating new content for the Goldsmith Awards for Political Journalism microsite (in development).

Media monitoring for news articles featuring Center research and people; drafting social media posts to share articles.

Basic Qualifications:

Harvard undergraduate or graduate student in any degree program

Interest in journalism and public policy

Strong writing and editing skills

Experience with journalism, multimedia production, and/or communications, public relations, or organizing a plus but not required.

Experience or interest in learning database and email distribution software (Salesforce/Marketing Cloud), media monitoring tools (Cision/Google News), and social media monitoring tools (Tweetdeck, etc) tools.

The position will start as soon as possible and run through Spring semester 2021, with possibility to renew for summer term and/or the 2021/22 academic year. Time commitment is expected to be 10 hours per week during the semester, but can fluctuate over the course of each month. The Assistant must be able to devote regular hours to the position every week and help maintain the regular content schedule.

To apply, please submit a resume, cover letter, and writing sample (journalistic or academic) by February 5, 2021. Apply here: https://forms.shorensteincenter.org/view.php?id=147706

Please direct any questions to Susan Ocitti Mahoney at Susan_Ocitti@hks.harvard.edu.