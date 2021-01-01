The IARA Project: Editor, Race, Research and Policy Portal

The IARA Project: ​The goal of the Institutional Antiracism and

Accountability ​(IARA)​ Project, based at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, is to use research and policy to promote antiracism as a core value and organizational norm. IARA’s faculty director is HKS Professor Khalil Gibran Muhammad, a leading scholar of race and racism in the United States.

Race Research and Policy Portal (​www.RRAPP.org​): ​RRAPP is an​ ​online portal of antiracism policy research. The objective of RRAPP is to evaluate existing research and publications in areas of policy, practice, and organizational change as they relate to diversity and inclusion, racial equity, and antiracism, and to make them available to a public audience in an accessible and reputable format.

Position: RRAPP Editor: ​Temporary, less than half time/hourly part-time

remote appointment.

The RRAPP Editor will manage the review process for summaries on the RRAPP website and read and copy-edit article summaries written by the RRAPP technical writers. The editor will assign selected articles to reviewers, communicate about deadlines, copy edit completed summaries, assign summaries to IARA team members for review, communicate with stakeholders, and oversee final postings to the site. The summaries take antiracism research and synthesize them into accessible briefs for dissemination to non-academic audiences. The editor must have excellent writing and copy-editing skills and a demonstrated ability to work independently and meet deadlines. Familiarity and experience with material related to racial and/or social justice preferred.

Workload will include overseeing the review process each cycle, and reviewing and copy editing approximately ten short summaries per month, usually within a 1-2 week turnaround time frame. Estimate time commitment is from 4-10 hours per week depending on the review cycle.

Reporting: This position reports to the IARA Project Program Director and Faculty Director.

Pay: $18 per hour.

Basic requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree

Strong writing skills with experience in copy editing preferred

Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Google Docs

Proven ability to work independently as well as part of a team

Commitment to racial justice and equity

Additional desired requirements:

Academic or professional experience that is mission-aligned

Prior writing experience for publication

Please send resume, cover letter, and writing sample to iara@hks.harvard.edu

Black, Indigenous, and people of color candidates are encouraged to apply.