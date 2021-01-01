Shorenstein Center Executive Director

Job Summary:

The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy is a research center at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. The Center analyzes the power and impact of media, in all its forms, on public policy and politics. The Center seeks a strategic, creative, and results-oriented leader to fill the role of Executive Director.

The Executive Director reports to the Center Director and is responsible for the strategic administrative and financial management of the Center, including oversight of annual expenditures of over eight million dollars, a 12+ person administrative staff, and all daily operations. The Executive Director works in concert with the Center Director on implementing overall strategy and goals of the Center, including research initiatives, fundraising, high-profile events, recruiting visiting fellows and faculty, journalism awards and lecture programs.

Job-Specific Responsibilities:

The Executive Director will manage Shorenstein Center activities and connect to national and global audiences in all sectors (academic, public, non-profit and private) regarding the mission and operations of the Center. The Executive Director is a collaborative relationship builder, who can work effectively with faculty, staff, university leaders and internal and external stakeholders. They are a strong manager and leader of people, who will engage, motivate, and mentor staff. They are a strategic partner to the Director and will develop and execute the plans for moving the Center forward. They are a creative problem solver, who will anticipate issues and roadblocks along the way.

We believe in fostering a collaborative, diverse and inclusive community of staff, students, and faculty; we and seek applications from candidates who can demonstrate through their work and service a commitment to collaboration, diversity, inclusion and belonging.

Responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

Directs Center operations, including all aspects of logistics and programmatic development; takes the lead in anticipating and resolving issues in collaboration with Center staff and project leaders

Hires, manages, evaluates, and mentors program staff, ensuring a high level of professionalism, teamwork and focus on excellence. Promotes the professional development of new and more junior staff.

Works closely with the Center Director to oversee and develop research initiatives including the Journalist’s Resource website, the local news project, the misinformation project, and the Institutional Anti-racism and Accountability project.

Exercises financial management and oversight of all Center programs and directly manages the Director of Finance for the Center. This includes oversight of sponsored funding and gifts, working collaboratively with the HKS Research Administration Office.

Oversees the Center’s communications strategy on several active websites, social media, newsletters, research reports, and promotional brochures. Directly manages the Communications Manager.

Develops strong working relationships with Center faculty and fellows; keeps faculty informed of all major program related activity and/or decisions.

Helps develop the overall timeline for the Center’s multiple programs, coordinating the efforts of staff, faculty, and fellows.

Collaborates with faculty, staff and student groups on all events.

Reads, comments and/or writes drafts and final versions of all Center publications including reports, grant proposals, communications for the Director, Fellows research papers.

Will handle sensitive situations and confidential information with discretion and problem-solving efficiency

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree and at least 10 years of relevant work experience managing complex projects and organizations OR Master’s Degree and at least 7 years of relevant work experience. Supervisory/Team Management experience required.

Additional Qualifications and Skills

Strong interpersonal skills, demonstrated leadership background, ability to work with minimal supervision, and excellent judgment. Superior organizational and financial management skills, able to prioritize, excellent attention to detail and ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Excellent oral and written communication skills with a strong editing background. Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint as well as major social media platforms and management tools. Experience with budgets, sponsored research grants and University processes would be helpful. Experience in in higher education administration is an advantage. Strong interest in media, technology, politics and public policy is a plus; general curiosity about everything is also an advantage. Some travel is required.

Salary Range: $107,000 – $189,200

Note: Starting salaries typically fall in the lower half of the salary range; however, they are ultimately determined by the scope of the position, the candidate’s relevant experience, and internal equity.

Application Instructions: Please submit a Resume and Cover Letter along with a 1-2 paragraph statement describing how you have worked to create and foster an inclusive work environment.

Please click here to learn more and submit an application.

Please note: During the current period of Covid-19 related restrictions, this position may start as a remote position, with transition to onsite in Cambridge, Massachusetts when the office reopens. We continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 and lifting of restrictions. We appreciate your understanding and flexibility with our interview process. We will be conducting interviews virtually for selected candidates until further notice.