Consultant Position: Internal Evaluation for WKKF funded work conducted by the IARA Project



The IARA Project: ​The goal of the Institutional Antiracism and Accountability ​(IARA)​ Project, based at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, is to use research and policy to promote antiracism as a core value and organizational norm, as well as national accountability standards. IARA’s faculty director is HKS Professor Khalil Gibran Muhammad, a leading scholar of race and racism in the United States.

Kellogg Grant on Racial Healing, Truth and Justice​: Funding from the Kellogg Foundation supports a new line of research to assess global practices of racial healing from inception to implementation and to establish guidelines and learning for best practices. IARA is looking to engage someone within the Harvard community to conduct an external evaluation of our internal work and assess the impact of the work to date. Central questions the evaluator would address include:

How is IARA structuring its learning process, and addressing the “so what” of the intended work?

What is the team learning from the work process, and how is it informing the next steps?

Is IARA on track to achieve its desired outcomes?

The IARA team began work on the Kellogg grant on August 1st, 2020. The requested evaluation would begin June 1, 2021, with a final report due by July 15th, 2021. The evaluator will have the full support of the IARA project team, access all documents and files, and work closely with the Senior Fellow in charge of the Kellogg Foundation project. The consultant will initially evaluate the work completed thus far in year 1 with the potential to return for continued evaluation of work in year 2 and 3 of the grant.

This position reports to the IARA Project Program Director.

Pay commensurate with experience. The expected time to complete this evaluation is six weeks.

Basic requirements:

Masters Degree

Prior experience in monitoring evaluation and learning work (MEL)

Strong writing and research skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Powerpoint and Google Docs

Proven ability to work independently as well as part of a team

Prior experience with quantitative and qualitative research

Commitment to racial justice and equity

Please send resume and cover letter to ​iara@hks.harvard.edu​ Black, Indigenous, and people of color candidates are encouraged to apply.