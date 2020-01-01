Technical Writer: Race, Research and Policy Portal, IARA Project

The IARA Project: The goal of the Institutional Antiracism and

Accountability (IARA) Project, based at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, is to use research and policy to promote antiracism as a core value and organizational norm. IARA’s faculty director is HKS Professor Khalil Gibran Muhammad, a leading scholar of race and racism in the United States.

Race Research and Policy Portal (RRAPP): An online portal of antiracism policy research. The objective is to evaluate existing research and publications in areas of policy, practice, and organizational change as they relate to diversity and inclusion, racial equity, and antiracism, and to make them available to a public audience in an accessible and reputable format.



Position: Technical Writer, RRAPP: Temporary, part-time, three-month

remote appointment, with the possibility of renewal.

The technical writer for RRAPP will read, translate, and summarize complex research and methodology into easy to read and accessible policy briefs for dissemination to non-academic audiences. The technical writer will analyze collected works and evaluate, assess, and summarize the published works for the general public as well as staff, students, and faculty at Harvard and other academic institutions. The technical writer must have excellent writing skills and a demonstrated ability to tailor information for the intended audience, work independently, and meet deadlines. The primary role of the position will be to write accessible, compelling translations of complex research for non-academic audiences to be posted on the RRAPP web portal.

This position reports to the IARA Project program manager and faculty director.

Pay is $18 – $22 per hour.

Basic Requirements

• Bachelor’s Degree and enrolled in a Master Degree or Ph.D. program in social science or interdisciplinary field

• Strong writing skills with experience working on policy briefs preferred

• Proficient in Word and Google Docs

• Proven ability to work independently as well as part of a team

• Commitment to racial justice and equity

Additional Desired Requirements

• Academic or professional experience that is mission-aligned

• Prior writing experience for publication

• Experience in research specifically related to racial equity and antiracism

Please send resume, cover letter, and writing sample to iara@hks.harvard.edu. Black, Indigenous, and people of color candidates are encouraged to apply.