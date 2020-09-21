Communications and Social Media Editor (Research Assistant)

Job Description

The HKS Misinformation Review at the Harvard Kennedy School is looking for a Communications and Social Media Editor effective September 21st, 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter.

Responsibilities will include developing a social media presence for the journal; promoting regular and special issues; establishing and managing advertising relationships; building/ maintaining relationships with journalists covering fake news and disinformation online; and representing the journal at various conferences and events. Working with the editorial team, the Communications and Social Media Editor will play a critical role in helping to drive the HKS Misinformation Review’s brand and strategic goals forward through the development and implementation of an innovative communications strategy. Depending on interests and experience, the Communications and Social Media Editor may oversee the peer review of a limited number of submissions to the journal to allow them to engage in day-to-day editorial processes.

Applicants should send a brief statement of interest and a CV to Editor Natascha Chtena at achtena@hks.harvard.edu. Please include a link to your, professional website and/or portfolio (if applicable). Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Workload: This is a 25% appointment, with a commitment of 10 hours per week. Work hours are flexible.

Pay: $20 per hour

Location: Remote

Duties & Responsibilities

Collaborate with the editorial team about strategies to best disseminate journal content and engage with the journal’s readership

Manage the journal’s social media presence across different platforms and tracking social media analytics

Manage the bi-monthly newsletter, from content planning, to creation, distribution and analysis

Work with the editorial team and other stakeholders at the Kennedy School to develop and implement online campaigns and other promotional initiatives

Research, design and develop outreach and promotional materials and graphics as needed

Required Qualifications

Must be a graduate student enrolled at Harvard University

Previous experience in social media management, communication design and/or PR

Active and current knowledge of research, developments and trends in the misinformation field

Demonstrated interest in scholarly publishing and scientific communication

An organized, flexible and efficient working manner with the ability to juggle multiple projects

Must be able to follow directions, show initiative, work and perform duties under minimal supervision, and follow through on tasks

Desired

Previous experience in an editorial role or web-related position

Knowledge of scholarly publishing processes and workflows

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite or other design software

Preference will be given to candidates who can commit for a full academic year.

First-gen students, racial and ethnic minorities, students with disabilities, LGBT students, and student veterans are especially encouraged to apply.

Closing Date For Applications

August 31st, 2020

For questions, please email achtena@hks.harvard.edu