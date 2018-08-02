Why Investigative Reporting Matters

Going behind the story of the 2018 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting winner, “Lost Mothers,” by Renee Montagne of NPR and Nina Martin of ProPublica.

The United States has the highest rate of maternal deaths in the developed world; NPR and ProPublica’s investigative reporting found at least half could be prevented with better care. The investigative series tracked maternal deaths, saved lives by raising public awareness of post-birth complications, and prompted legislation in New Jersey and Texas. The series was awarded the 2018 Goldsmith Prize by the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. Read more about the 2018 Goldsmith Awards here.

Video produced by RetroReport.