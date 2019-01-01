The Misinformation Review

Coming soon!

Editors:

Dr. Matthew Baum, Marvin Kalb Professor of Global Communications and Professor of Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School

Dr. Joan Donovan, Director, Technology & Social Change Project, Shorenstein Center

Dr. Irene Pasquetto, Postdoctoral Fellow, Shorenstein Center

The Misinformation Review is a new format of peer-reviewed, scholarly publication. Content is produced by academics and targeted towards a specialized readership of researchers, journalists, fact-checkers, educators, policy-makers and other professionals and practitioners working in the information, media and platform landscape. The Review collects, publishes, and disseminates high quality, interdisciplinary research that examines dis- and misinformation from different perspectives – from its prevalence and impact, to the effectiveness of possible interventions (e.g., research on platform accountability). Content is produced and peer-reviewed by professional scholars, released under open access, and geared towards emphasizing real-world implications. The journal is jointly funded by the Ford Foundation and the Knight Foundation. The Editorial Board currently includes 38 members from over 20 different universities, including Harvard, MIT, Stanford, NYU, Columbia, UPenn, USC and UCLA.

For the scope of this publication, “misinformation” refers to all false or inaccurate information – regardless of whether it is shared with the intention to deceive. Misinformation may include completely false information, but also – as Benkler et al. (2017) observed – “decontextualized truths, repeated falsehoods, and leaps of logic that create fundamentally misleading view[s] of the world.”

A Single-Subject, Useful Journal

The Misinformation Review is an interdisciplinary, open access forum where journalists, technologists and educators can connect with timely, peer-reviewed research about misinformation. We invite empirical research from all fields – quantitative and qualitative – and encourage submissions that define misinformation in all its variations, estimate its prevalence and impact, document media manipulation tactics, evaluate interventions (including education, content moderation, debunking and regulation), and historically situate the institutions that define our media ecosystem.

Fast Peer-Review Process

The Misinformation Review adopts a “fast approach” to peer-review. Essays are limited to 3000 words. Articles are submitted in a structured format that emphasizes real-world implications. Reviewers and editors receive compensation for their diligence. This process allows us to publish research products within a month after submission, on a rolling basis.

Content Selection and Curation

The Misinformation Review features traditional scholarly articles, but also curated datasets, data visualizations, videos, podcasts, and tools. Priority will be given to research with real-world implications. To ensure content clarity and impact, our editors will work with the authors to keep academic jargon to a minimum and to encourage a straightforward writing style.

Work cited: Benkler, Y., Faris, R., Roberts, H., & Zuckerman, E. (2017). Study: Breitbart-led right-wing media ecosystem altered broader media agenda. Columbia Journalism Review, 3, 2017.

For information about submissions please email Dr. Irene Pasquetto at irene_pasquetto@hks. harvard.edu.